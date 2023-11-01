It's not enough to simply be a fan of Dayton. You need to look the part, too. Show your support for the Flyers by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, hats, and other team apparel. Find more details on the newest gear below, along with updated team stats.

Dayton team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Daron Holmes 7 17.0 5.6 3.0 0.4 1.9 Koby Brea 7 11.9 3.7 1.1 0.4 0.3 Nate Santos 7 11.7 7.9 1.1 0.9 0.3 Javon Bennett 7 7.4 1.3 2.7 1.0 0.1 Kobe Elvis 7 6.9 2.6 4.4 0.9 0.0 Enoch Cheeks 7 6.7 4.9 1.9 1.7 0.7 Isaac Jack 7 4.3 1.4 0.1 0.1 0.6 Zimi Nwokeji 5 2.4 0.4 0.0 0.4 0.0 Petras Padegimas 6 1.8 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 Atticus Schuler 1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0

Dayton season stats

Dayton has put together a 5-2 record on the season so far.

The Flyers are a perfect 2-0 at home while going 1-1 on the road this year (2-1 in neutral-site games).

Dayton registered its signature win of the season on November 29, when it beat the SMU Mustangs, who rank No. 140 in the RPI rankings, 65-63.

The Flyers are winless this season in one game against Top 25 teams.

Dayton has no games remaining against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Upcoming Dayton games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Grambling H 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 UNLV H 9:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Troy H 12:30 PM Wed, Dec 20 Oakland H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Longwood H 2:00 PM

