The Dayton Flyers (6-2) will next play at home against the Troy Trojans, on Saturday, December 9 at 12:30 PM ET.

Upcoming Dayton games

Dayton's next matchup information

Opponent: Troy Trojans

Troy Trojans Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Location: UD Arena

UD Arena Broadcast: USA

Top Dayton players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Daron Holmes 8 15.5 5.6 2.9 0.4 2.0 47.4% (36-76) 30.8% (4-13) Nate Santos 8 13.5 7.5 1.1 0.8 0.3 62.7% (37-59) 66.7% (16-24) Koby Brea 8 12.3 3.9 1.3 0.4 0.3 48.5% (33-68) 48.1% (25-52) Kobe Elvis 8 7.3 2.5 4.4 0.9 0.0 28.6% (18-63) 29.0% (9-31) Javon Bennett 8 6.8 1.4 3.4 1.3 0.1 29.0% (18-62) 22.7% (10-44)

