Where to Get Deshaun Watson Browns Jerseys, Youth Jerseys, Sweatshirts, & Other Merchandise
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Deshaun Watson 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|105
|171
|61.4%
|1,115
|7
|4
|6.5
|26
|142
|1
Watson Game by Game Stats
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Bengals
|16
|29
|154
|1
|1
|5
|45
|1
|Week 2
|@Steelers
|22
|40
|235
|1
|1
|6
|22
|0
|Week 3
|Titans
|27
|33
|289
|2
|0
|4
|16
|0
|Week 7
|@Colts
|1
|5
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Cardinals
|19
|30
|219
|2
|0
|3
|22
|0
|Week 10
|@Ravens
|20
|34
|213
|1
|1
|8
|37
|0
Deshaun Watson's Next Game
- Matchup: Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: November 19, 2023
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Steelers -1
- Over/Under: 33 points
