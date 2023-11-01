Alex DeBrincat (13 goals) and the Detroit Red Wings (14-7-4) will next play at home against the Ottawa Senators, on Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Detroit games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Senators H 7:00 PM
Mon, Dec 11 Stars A 8:00 PM
Tue, Dec 12 Blues A 8:30 PM
Thu, Dec 14 Hurricanes H 7:30 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Flyers A 7:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Ducks H 7:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Jets A 7:30 PM
Fri, Dec 22 Flyers H 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 23 Devils A 7:00 PM
Wed, Dec 27 Wild A 8:00 PM

Detroit's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Ottawa Senators
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Little Caesars Arena
  • Broadcast: BSDET and ESPN+

Top Detroit players

  • Dylan Larkin: 11 goals and 14 assists
  • DeBrincat: 13 goals and 11 assists
  • Lucas Raymond: nine goals and 13 assists
  • Alex Lyon: 4-1-0 record, .947 save percentage, eight goals conceded

