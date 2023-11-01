The Cleveland Cavaliers, with Isaac Okoro, take on the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on October 31, Okoro posted 11 points and seven rebounds in a 109-91 loss against the Knicks.

In this piece we'll break down Okoro's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Isaac Okoro Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-115)

Over 9.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+118)

Over 4.5 (+118) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+164)

Knicks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Knicks allowed 113.1 points per contest last year, 12th in the NBA.

Conceding 42 rebounds per game last year, the Knicks were seventh in the league in that category.

The Knicks were the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA in assists conceded per game last season, at 25.1.

In terms of three-point defense, the Knicks were ranked 25th in the NBA last season, allowing 13 makes per game.

Isaac Okoro vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/31/2023 25 11 7 0 2 0 0

