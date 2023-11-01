Kent State (6-3) will continue its 2023-24 men's college basketball season on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET, at home against the Cleveland State Vikings.

Upcoming Kent State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Cleveland State H 2:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Oregon A 9:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Saint Mary's (CA) A 8:00 PM
Tue, Jan 2 Ball State H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Eastern Michigan A 3:30 PM
Tue, Jan 9 Toledo H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Central Michigan A 2:00 PM
Tue, Jan 16 Northern Illinois A 8:00 PM
Fri, Jan 19 Akron H 7:00 PM
Tue, Jan 23 Bowling Green A 7:00 PM
Fri, Jan 26 Ohio H 6:30 PM
Tue, Jan 30 Miami (OH) H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Buffalo A 8:30 PM
Tue, Feb 6 Western Michigan H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 17 Northern Illinois H 2:00 PM

Kent State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Cleveland State Vikings
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
Top Kent State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Jalen Sullinger 9 15.6 2.6 2.4 1.3 0.0 44.1% (45-102) 39.6% (21-53)
Chris Payton 9 14.6 8.1 2.0 1.4 1.1 52.6% (40-76) 40.0% (4-10)
VonCameron Davis 8 11.5 4.9 0.3 1.3 0.0 51.4% (37-72) 40.0% (10-25)
Giovanni Santiago 9 8.9 3.2 4.6 1.2 0.1 31.9% (22-69) 19.4% (7-36)
Reggie Bass 9 8.8 2.4 1.8 1.1 0.0 33.8% (22-65) 26.3% (10-38)

