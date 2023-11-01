Kent State (6-3) will continue its 2023-24 men's college basketball season on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET, at home against the Cleveland State Vikings.

If you're looking to go to see the Kent State Golden Flashes in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Kent State games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Kent State's next matchup information

Opponent: Cleveland State Vikings

Cleveland State Vikings Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center

Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Kent State's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Kent State players

Shop for Kent State gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Jalen Sullinger 9 15.6 2.6 2.4 1.3 0.0 44.1% (45-102) 39.6% (21-53) Chris Payton 9 14.6 8.1 2.0 1.4 1.1 52.6% (40-76) 40.0% (4-10) VonCameron Davis 8 11.5 4.9 0.3 1.3 0.0 51.4% (37-72) 40.0% (10-25) Giovanni Santiago 9 8.9 3.2 4.6 1.2 0.1 31.9% (22-69) 19.4% (7-36) Reggie Bass 9 8.8 2.4 1.8 1.1 0.0 33.8% (22-65) 26.3% (10-38)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.