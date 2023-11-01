Kent State (4-3) will resume its 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET, on the road against the Duquesne Dukes.

Upcoming Kent State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Duquesne A 2:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Lake Erie H 11:00 AM
Sat, Dec 30 La Roche H 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Buffalo A 6:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Ohio H 1:00 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Miami (OH) A 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 14 Northern Illinois H 6:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Toledo H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Akron A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 Eastern Michigan H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Bowling Green A 4:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Ball State A 6:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Central Michigan H 1:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Western Michigan H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 17 Central Michigan A 1:00 PM

Kent State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Duquesne Dukes
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse

Top Kent State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Katie Shumate 7 10.9 7.4 1.1 1.1 1.4 35.6% (26-73) 28.6% (6-21)
Jenna Batsch 7 10.6 4.0 1.1 0.6 0.1 37.7% (29-77) 18.5% (5-27)
Mikala Morris 7 9.1 5.0 1.6 0.7 0.6 54.9% (28-51) 0.0% (0-1)
Corynne Hauser 7 9.0 2.7 3.6 0.7 0.1 35.6% (21-59) 26.9% (7-26)
Bridget Dunn 7 6.9 6.7 0.6 0.3 0.1 34.7% (17-49) 32.6% (14-43)

