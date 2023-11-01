Kent State vs. Akron: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 1
The Akron Zips (1-7) will face off against a fellow MAC opponent, the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-7) in a matchup on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field. The Zips are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 39.5 points.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Akron vs. Kent State matchup.
Kent State vs. Akron Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Akron, Ohio
- Venue: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field
Kent State vs. Akron Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Akron Moneyline
|Kent State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Akron (-3.5)
|39.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Akron (-3.5)
|40.5
|-170
|+140
Kent State vs. Akron Betting Trends
- Kent State has won just one game against the spread this season.
- The Golden Flashes have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year (in seven opportunities).
- Akron has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.
Kent State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the MAC
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
