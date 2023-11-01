The Akron Zips (1-7) will face off against a fellow MAC opponent, the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-7) in a matchup on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field. The Zips are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 39.5 points.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Akron vs. Kent State matchup.

Kent State vs. Akron Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPNU
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Akron, Ohio
  • Venue: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kent State vs. Akron Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Akron Moneyline Kent State Moneyline
BetMGM Akron (-3.5) 39.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Akron (-3.5) 40.5 -170 +140 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Kent State vs. Akron Betting Trends

  • Kent State has won just one game against the spread this season.
  • The Golden Flashes have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year (in seven opportunities).
  • Akron has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

Kent State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the MAC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.