MAC opponents square off when the Akron Zips (1-7) host the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-7) on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field. Akron is favored by 3.5 points. The over/under is set at 38.5 for the game.

Akron has been a bottom-25 offense this season, ranking fourth-worst with 279 yards per contest. The defensive unit is ranked 42nd in the FBS (342 yards allowed per game). Kent State has been outplayed on both sides of the ball this season, ranking worst in points (12.5 per game) and 17th-worst in points surrendered (33 per game).

Kent State vs. Akron Game Info

Game Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Location: Akron, Ohio

Venue: InfoCision Stadium-Summa Field

TV Channel: ESPNU

Akron vs Kent State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Akron -3.5 -110 -110 38.5 -110 -110 -175 +145

Kent State Recent Performance

Offensively, the Golden Flashes are struggling of late -- in their past three games, they are gaining only 245 yards per game (-117-worst in college football). On defense, they are allowing 338.3 (51st-ranked).

The Golden Flashes are scoring 12.3 points per game in their past three games (-109-worst in college football), and giving up 31.3 per game (-59-worst).

In its past three games, Kent State has thrown for 125.7 yards per game (-111-worst in the nation), and allowed 204.3 in the air (22nd-worst).

The Golden Flashes are -37-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (119.3), and 107th in rushing yards given up (134).

The Golden Flashes have no wins against the spread and are 0-3 overall in their last three contests.

In its past three games, Kent State has gone over the total twice.

Week 10 MAC Betting Trends

Kent State Betting Records & Stats

Kent State has covered the spread once in seven games this year.

The Golden Flashes have covered the spread once this year (1-6 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Kent State games have hit the over in four out of seven opportunities (57.1%).

This season, Kent State has been listed as the underdog in seven games and failed to win any of those contests.

Kent State has been at least a +145 moneyline underdog seven times this season, but lost all of those games.

Kent State Stats Leaders

Michael Alaimo has compiled 932 yards (116.5 yards per game) while completing 54.9% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Gavin Garcia is his team's leading rusher with 96 carries for 374 yards, or 46.8 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well.

Jaylen Thomas has taken 80 carries and totaled 305 yards with one touchdown.

Chrishon McCray leads his team with 449 receiving yards on 35 catches with two touchdowns.

Trell Harris has racked up 257 receiving yards (32.1 yards per game) and one touchdown on 15 receptions.

Luke Floriea has racked up 152 reciving yards (19 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

CJ West has two sacks to lead the team, and also has four TFL and 22 tackles.

Devin Nicholson is the team's tackle leader this year. He's collected 53 tackles and four TFL.

Nick Giacolone has a team-leading one interception to go along with 29 tackles, four TFL, and one pass defended.

