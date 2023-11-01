Make sure your friends, family, and pizza delivery guy know how big a fan you are of the Miami (OH) RedHawks! Show off your team pride during the next game by getting decked out in an officially licensed jersey, hoodie, cap, or other apparel. Keep reading to learn more.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Miami (OH) RedHawks jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Miami (OH) team leaders

Want to buy Darweshi Hunter's jersey? Or another Miami (OH) player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Darweshi Hunter 6 13.8 5.2 1.7 0.8 0.0 Jaquel Morris 6 8.8 5.7 1.5 0.5 1.5 Evan Ipsaro 6 8.0 2.0 2.8 0.8 0.0 Bryce Bultman 6 8.0 4.7 2.2 0.5 0.2 Jackson Kotecki 6 7.5 1.2 0.2 0.3 0.5 Mekhi Cooper 6 7.5 2.8 2.5 0.8 0.0 Ryan Mabrey 6 7.3 1.8 0.5 0.2 0.3 Bradley Dean 6 4.7 2.3 2.2 1.5 0.0 Eian Elmer 6 4.2 4.2 0.2 0.3 0.5 Eli Yofan 2 1.0 1.5 0.5 0.0 0.0

Miami (OH) season stats

Miami (OH) has put together a 3-3 record on the season so far.

The RedHawks have a 3-1 record at home and a 0-2 record on the road.

On November 19, Miami (OH) registered its signature win of the season, a 76-64 victory over the Eastern Illinois Panthers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 314) in the RPI rankings.

The RedHawks, so far this season, have played no games against Top 25 teams.

There are 24 games left on Miami (OH)'s schedule in 2023-24, and none are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Looking to bet on the RedHawks? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Miami (OH) games

Check out the RedHawks in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Marshall A 7:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Ohio State A 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Davidson A 2:00 PM Tue, Dec 19 Wright State A 7:00 PM Fri, Dec 22 Vermont H 1:00 PM

Check out the RedHawks this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.