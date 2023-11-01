Currently 4-4, the Miami (OH) RedHawks' next game is at the Davidson Wildcats, beginning at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

If you're looking to catch the Miami (OH) RedHawks in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Miami (OH) games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Davidson A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Dec 19 Wright State A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 22 Vermont H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 29 Wilberforce H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 2 Western Michigan H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Jan 5 Toledo A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 9 Buffalo A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Eastern Michigan H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 16 Bowling Green H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Ball State A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 23 Central Michigan A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Akron H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Jan 30 Kent State A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Ohio A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Feb 6 Northern Illinois H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Miami (OH)'s next matchup information

  • Opponent: Davidson Wildcats
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: John M. Belk Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Miami (OH)'s next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Miami (OH) players

Shop for Miami (OH) gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Darweshi Hunter 8 13.6 4.8 2.1 0.9 0.0 41.9% (36-86) 39.1% (18-46)
Evan Ipsaro 8 9.0 2.3 2.6 1.1 0.0 46.3% (19-41) 42.1% (8-19)
Jaquel Morris 8 8.5 6.0 1.6 0.4 1.6 75.0% (30-40) -
Mekhi Cooper 7 8.9 2.7 2.7 0.7 0.0 54.5% (18-33) 57.1% (8-14)
Bryce Bultman 8 7.8 4.5 2.1 0.9 0.1 35.7% (20-56) 26.1% (6-23)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.