Miami (OH) team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Jadyn Scott 4 14.5 6.3 1.8 0.8 0.5 Katey Richason 4 7.8 3.8 1.3 0.3 0.5 Amber Tretter 4 6.3 2.5 1.8 0.8 0.5 Jada Scott 4 5.8 2.3 0.3 0.8 0.0 Hennessey Luu-Brown 4 5.5 1.5 2.3 0.8 0.0 Madison Huhn 4 5.3 4.0 1.5 0.0 0.0 Lakresha Edwards 3 6.3 2.7 0.3 0.3 0.0 Cori Lard 4 1.5 1.3 1.8 2.3 0.5 Nuria Jurjo Jimenez 4 1.0 0.8 1.5 0.8 0.0 Riley Neal 3 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0

Miami (OH) season stats

This season, Miami (OH) has won only one game (1-3).

The RedHawks have a 1-1 record at home and a 0-2 record on the road.

Looking at the AP's Top 25, Miami (OH) has no games left versus ranked teams in 2023-24.

Upcoming Miami (OH) games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Michigan State A 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Eastern Kentucky A 12:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Dayton H 1:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Michigan A 11:00 AM Thu, Dec 21 Oakland A 7:00 PM

