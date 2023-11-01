With a record of 1-5, the Miami (OH) RedHawks' women's hoops squad's next game is at home versus the Dayton Flyers, beginning at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

If you're looking to go to see the Miami (OH) RedHawks in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Miami (OH) games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Dayton H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 Michigan A 11:00 AM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Dec 21 Oakland A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Austin Peay A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 3 Toledo H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 6 Northern Illinois A 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 10 Kent State H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 13 Western Michigan A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 17 Eastern Michigan A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 20 Bowling Green H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 24 Ball State A 6:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Jan 27 Ohio A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 31 Central Michigan H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Feb 7 Buffalo H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 17 Western Michigan H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Miami (OH)'s next matchup information

  • Opponent: Dayton Flyers
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Location: Millett Hall

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Miami (OH)'s next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Miami (OH) players

Shop for Miami (OH) gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Jadyn Scott 6 14.0 5.2 1.2 0.5 0.7 55.4% (36-65) -
Lakresha Edwards 5 8.6 3.0 1.0 0.6 0.0 40.5% (15-37) 44.0% (11-25)
Katey Richason 6 6.2 4.5 1.3 0.2 0.3 54.2% (13-24) 33.3% (1-3)
Madison Huhn 6 4.8 2.8 1.2 0.0 0.0 31.6% (12-38) 23.8% (5-21)
Amber Tretter 6 4.7 3.3 1.5 0.7 0.7 27.0% (10-37) 0.0% (0-9)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.