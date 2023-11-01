Buy Tickets for Miami (OH) RedHawks Women's Basketball Games
With a record of 1-5, the Miami (OH) RedHawks' women's hoops squad's next game is at home versus the Dayton Flyers, beginning at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.
Upcoming Miami (OH) games
Miami (OH)'s next matchup information
- Opponent: Dayton Flyers
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Location: Millett Hall
Top Miami (OH) players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Jadyn Scott
|6
|14.0
|5.2
|1.2
|0.5
|0.7
|55.4% (36-65)
|-
|Lakresha Edwards
|5
|8.6
|3.0
|1.0
|0.6
|0.0
|40.5% (15-37)
|44.0% (11-25)
|Katey Richason
|6
|6.2
|4.5
|1.3
|0.2
|0.3
|54.2% (13-24)
|33.3% (1-3)
|Madison Huhn
|6
|4.8
|2.8
|1.2
|0.0
|0.0
|31.6% (12-38)
|23.8% (5-21)
|Amber Tretter
|6
|4.7
|3.3
|1.5
|0.7
|0.7
|27.0% (10-37)
|0.0% (0-9)
