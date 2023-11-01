Buy Tickets for Ohio Bobcats Basketball Games
The Ohio Bobcats (5-3) will be at home against the Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday, December 9 (starting at 4:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues.
Upcoming Ohio games
Ohio's next matchup information
- Opponent: Marshall Thundering Herd
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Convocation Center Ohio
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Ohio players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Jaylin Hunter
|8
|16.4
|4.6
|4.5
|1.6
|0.3
|39.3% (42-107)
|28.6% (12-42)
|Shereef Mitchell
|8
|14.4
|3.4
|2.3
|1.6
|0.1
|47.7% (42-88)
|26.7% (8-30)
|Elmore James
|8
|13.4
|6.5
|1.3
|0.6
|0.0
|52.4% (43-82)
|23.1% (3-13)
|AJ Clayton
|8
|10.9
|4.9
|0.4
|0.5
|1.8
|55.8% (29-52)
|50.0% (16-32)
|AJ Brown
|8
|9.3
|3.6
|1.0
|0.9
|0.3
|40.6% (28-69)
|30.0% (9-30)
