The Ohio Bobcats (5-3) will be at home against the Marshall Thundering Herd on Saturday, December 9 (starting at 4:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues.

Upcoming Ohio games

Ohio's next matchup information

Opponent: Marshall Thundering Herd

Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Location: Convocation Center Ohio

Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Ohio players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Jaylin Hunter 8 16.4 4.6 4.5 1.6 0.3 39.3% (42-107) 28.6% (12-42) Shereef Mitchell 8 14.4 3.4 2.3 1.6 0.1 47.7% (42-88) 26.7% (8-30) Elmore James 8 13.4 6.5 1.3 0.6 0.0 52.4% (43-82) 23.1% (3-13) AJ Clayton 8 10.9 4.9 0.4 0.5 1.8 55.8% (29-52) 50.0% (16-32) AJ Brown 8 9.3 3.6 1.0 0.9 0.3 40.6% (28-69) 30.0% (9-30)

