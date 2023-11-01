Ohio State (8-1) will continue its 2023-24 men's college hoops campaign on Saturday, December 9 at 6:00 PM ET, on the road against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Upcoming Ohio State games

Ohio State's next matchup information

Opponent: Penn State Nittany Lions

Penn State Nittany Lions Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Bryce Jordan Center

Bryce Jordan Center Broadcast: BTN

Sportsbook promo codes

Top Ohio State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Bruce Thornton 9 18.7 2.3 4.2 1.8 0.0 47.6% (49-103) 40.8% (20-49) Roddy Gayle Jr. 9 14.7 5.2 3.8 0.7 0.0 55.3% (47-85) 40.0% (10-25) Jamison Battle 9 13.9 4.4 1.1 0.6 0.4 42.4% (42-99) 41.5% (22-53) Zed Key 9 10.0 6.2 0.6 0.3 0.6 62.3% (33-53) 33.3% (1-3) Dale Bonner 9 6.8 2.4 1.4 0.9 0.0 37.0% (20-54) 44.4% (12-27)

