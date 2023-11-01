Buy Tickets for Ohio State Buckeyes Basketball Games
Ohio State (8-1) will continue its 2023-24 men's college hoops campaign on Saturday, December 9 at 6:00 PM ET, on the road against the Penn State Nittany Lions.
If you're looking to see the Ohio State Buckeyes in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Upcoming Ohio State games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Ohio State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Penn State Nittany Lions
- Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Bryce Jordan Center
- Broadcast: BTN
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Ohio State's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Ohio State players
Shop for Ohio State gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Bruce Thornton
|9
|18.7
|2.3
|4.2
|1.8
|0.0
|47.6% (49-103)
|40.8% (20-49)
|Roddy Gayle Jr.
|9
|14.7
|5.2
|3.8
|0.7
|0.0
|55.3% (47-85)
|40.0% (10-25)
|Jamison Battle
|9
|13.9
|4.4
|1.1
|0.6
|0.4
|42.4% (42-99)
|41.5% (22-53)
|Zed Key
|9
|10.0
|6.2
|0.6
|0.3
|0.6
|62.3% (33-53)
|33.3% (1-3)
|Dale Bonner
|9
|6.8
|2.4
|1.4
|0.9
|0.0
|37.0% (20-54)
|44.4% (12-27)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.