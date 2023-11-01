A matchup at home versus the Northern Iowa Panthers is on deck for the Toledo Rockets (4-4), on Saturday, December 9 at 2:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Toledo games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Northern Iowa H 2:00 PM
Wed, Dec 13 Marshall H 7:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 Vermont H 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 23 West Virginia A 1:00 PM
Tue, Jan 2 Ohio A 7:00 PM
Fri, Jan 5 Miami (OH) H 7:00 PM
Tue, Jan 9 Kent State A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Ball State H 7:00 PM
Tue, Jan 16 Buffalo H 7:00 PM
Fri, Jan 19 Central Michigan A 7:00 PM
Tue, Jan 23 Northern Illinois A 8:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Bowling Green H 2:00 PM
Tue, Jan 30 Western Michigan H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Akron A 7:00 PM
Tue, Feb 6 Eastern Michigan A 7:00 PM

Toledo's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Northern Iowa Panthers
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Savage Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Toledo players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Ra'Heim Moss 8 15.6 5.1 2.5 1.3 0.6 53.7% (44-82) 35.7% (5-14)
Dante Maddox Jr. 8 15.6 2.8 2.5 1.4 0.1 41.9% (39-93) 38.3% (18-47)
Javan Simmons 8 12.3 3.8 1.4 0.4 1.3 57.6% (34-59) 25.0% (2-8)
Tyler Cochran 8 9.0 4.6 2.0 2.5 0.3 43.3% (29-67) 12.5% (1-8)
Sonny Wilson 8 8.1 2.8 2.6 1.0 0.1 40.0% (28-70) 25.0% (3-12)

