Next up for the Toledo Rockets women (4-2) is a matchup at home versus the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds, beginning at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

Toledo's next matchup information

Opponent: Loyola (MD) Greyhounds

Loyola (MD) Greyhounds Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Savage Arena

Top Toledo players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Quinesha Lockett 6 18.7 6.5 3.2 1.5 0.0 41.2% (40-97) 26.7% (8-30) Sophia Wiard 6 13.3 4.8 4.8 1.3 0.0 38.4% (28-73) 33.3% (8-24) Khera Goss 6 7.2 2.2 1.2 0.8 0.0 37.2% (16-43) 13.3% (2-15) Jessica Cook 6 6.7 3.8 0.5 1.3 0.3 45.9% (17-37) - Emmi Rinat 6 6.5 0.7 0.7 0.3 1.2 60.0% (15-25) 53.8% (7-13)

