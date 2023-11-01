Buy Tickets for Wright State Raiders Basketball Games
On deck for the Wright State Raiders (3-5) is a matchup at home versus the Bethel (IN) Pilots, starting at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7.
Upcoming Wright State games
Wright State's next matchup information
- Opponent: Bethel (IN) Pilots
- Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Wright State University Nutter Center
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Wright State players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Trey Calvin
|7
|21.1
|1.6
|3.1
|1.6
|0.1
|47.8% (54-113)
|46.9% (15-32)
|Tanner Holden
|8
|14.9
|5.6
|2.6
|1.4
|0.3
|51.2% (44-86)
|37.5% (3-8)
|Brandon Noel
|8
|12.8
|6.6
|1.3
|0.4
|1.1
|48.1% (38-79)
|41.7% (10-24)
|AJ Braun
|8
|11.1
|5.4
|1.0
|0.3
|0.5
|69.0% (40-58)
|-
|Andrew Welage
|8
|7.5
|1.6
|0.5
|0.8
|0.3
|53.8% (21-39)
|50.0% (12-24)
