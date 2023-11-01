Coming up for the Wright State Raiders women (5-3) is a game at home versus the Eastern Illinois Panthers, beginning at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Wright State's next matchup information

Opponent: Eastern Illinois Panthers

Eastern Illinois Panthers Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Wright State University Nutter Center

Top Wright State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Alexis Hutchison 8 17.0 4.6 3.6 1.5 0.4 38.9% (51-131) 24.5% (12-49) Layne Ferrell 8 12.4 5.0 1.4 1.9 1.8 48.6% (36-74) 46.2% (12-26) Kacee Baumhower 8 11.9 4.3 2.9 1.5 0.1 37.9% (33-87) 31.4% (11-35) Rachel Loobie 8 7.6 6.9 1.4 1.1 0.8 49.0% (25-51) 12.5% (1-8) Lauren Scott 8 7.0 0.9 0.8 0.5 0.1 55.3% (21-38) 58.8% (10-17)

