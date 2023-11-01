Xavier's 2023-24 men's college hoops season resumes (the Musketeers are currently 4-5) on Saturday, December 9 at 6:30 PM ET, at home versus the Cincinnati Bearcats.

Upcoming Xavier games

Xavier's next matchup information

Opponent: Cincinnati Bearcats

Cincinnati Bearcats Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Location: Cintas Center

Cintas Center Broadcast: Fox Sports 1

Top Xavier players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Quincy Olivari 9 16.1 4.8 2.2 1.0 0.1 45.4% (44-97) 42.1% (24-57) Desmond Claude 9 16.1 3.9 3.3 0.9 0.2 45.2% (52-115) 25.0% (8-32) Gytis Nemeiksa 9 8.3 5.0 1.2 0.0 0.6 49.2% (30-61) 44.4% (8-18) Abou Ousmane 9 7.8 5.1 0.9 0.9 1.3 51.8% (29-56) 0.0% (0-1) Dayvion McKnight 9 7.8 4.8 5.1 1.3 0.1 41.7% (30-72) 15.4% (2-13)

