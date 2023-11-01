Don't be a fickle fan of the Xavier Musketeers. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. More details, along with updated team stats for the women's team, can be found below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Xavier Musketeers jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Xavier team leaders

Want to buy Nila Blackford's jersey? Or another Xavier player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Mackayla Scarlett 6 15.7 3.5 2.2 1.3 0.2 Nila Blackford 6 11.3 11.0 2.0 1.3 1.2 Kaysia Woods 6 8.7 2.0 1.2 0.3 0.2 Tae'Lor Purvis 6 6.0 3.3 2.2 1.8 0.3 Daniela Lopez 6 3.2 2.0 0.5 0.7 0.0 Lika Kvirkvelia 6 1.8 2.2 1.2 0.2 0.2 Aanaya Harris 6 1.7 1.2 0.3 0.7 0.2 Aby Shubert 4 2.3 0.5 0.3 0.3 0.0 Julia Garcia 4 1.5 0.0 1.0 0.5 0.0 Shelby Calhoun 3 1.3 0.7 0.7 0.0 0.0

Xavier season stats

Xavier has not yet won a game this season (0-6).

The Musketeers are 0-3 at home and 0-3 on the road this year.

Xavier hasn't picked up a win this season versus a Division 1 opponent.

The Musketeers have not played any games this season against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Looking at the AP's Top 25, Xavier has three games remaining versus ranked teams in 2023-24.

Looking to bet on the Musketeers? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Xavier games

Check out the Musketeers in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 Temple N 6:00 PM Sat, Dec 2 Arizona State A 6:00 PM Thu, Dec 7 Oakland H 12:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Cincinnati A 2:00 PM Fri, Dec 15 SIU-Edwardsville H 7:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Xavier this season.

Check out the Musketeers this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.