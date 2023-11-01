Buy Tickets for Xavier Musketeers Women's Basketball Games
Xavier (0-7) will continue its 2023-24 women's college basketball season on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET, on the road against the Cincinnati Bearcats.
Upcoming Xavier games
Xavier's next matchup information
- Opponent: Cincinnati Bearcats
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Fifth Third Arena
Top Xavier players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Mackayla Scarlett
|7
|13.4
|3.3
|2.0
|1.1
|0.1
|32.2% (29-90)
|26.1% (12-46)
|Nila Blackford
|7
|11.0
|10.0
|2.0
|1.4
|1.1
|47.0% (31-66)
|-
|Kaysia Woods
|7
|9.7
|2.1
|1.1
|0.3
|0.1
|35.6% (26-73)
|28.6% (16-56)
|Tae'Lor Purvis
|7
|5.7
|3.1
|2.0
|1.7
|0.3
|35.9% (14-39)
|9.1% (1-11)
|Daniela Lopez
|7
|3.3
|2.1
|0.7
|0.7
|0.0
|36.1% (13-36)
|21.1% (4-19)
