Youngstown State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Brandon Rush 7 13.3 5.4 0.6 0.4 0.3 Bryson Langdon 7 11.0 1.9 3.9 0.7 0.0 Ziggy Reid 7 10.7 3.7 2.0 0.7 0.3 John Lovelace Jr. 7 9.9 3.6 1.0 0.7 0.1 Brett Thompson 7 8.7 2.9 2.3 1.1 0.1 EJ Farmer 7 5.7 2.3 0.9 0.6 0.1 Damiree Burns 4 8.5 6.8 3.3 1.3 0.5 D.J. Burns 3 10.0 8.3 1.3 0.7 0.7 Gabe Dynes 7 3.1 3.1 0.4 0.3 1.7 Jaylen Bates 5 4.4 4.0 0.2 0.2 0.2

Youngstown State season stats

This season, Youngstown State has won four games so far (4-3).

The Penguins are 4-0 at home and 0-3 on the road this year.

As far as its signature win this season, Youngstown State defeated the Cleveland State Vikings at home on November 29. The final score was 94-69.

The Penguins, so far this season, have played no games versus Top 25 teams.

Of Youngstown State's 24 remaining games, none are against current members of the AP's Top 25.

Upcoming Youngstown State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Robert Morris A 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Ohio A 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Western Michigan A 1:00 PM Thu, Dec 14 Bethany (WV) H 6:30 PM Mon, Dec 18 Westminster (PA) H 6:30 PM

