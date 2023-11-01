On deck for the Youngstown State Penguins (6-3) is a matchup away versus the Western Michigan Broncos, beginning at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9.

Upcoming Youngstown State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Western Michigan A 1:00 PM
Thu, Dec 14 Bethany (WV) H 6:30 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Westminster (PA) H 6:30 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Navy H 2:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Oakland H 2:30 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Northern Kentucky A 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 7 IUPUI H 1:30 PM
Wed, Jan 10 Purdue Fort Wayne H 6:30 PM
Fri, Jan 12 Wright State H 6:30 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Oakland A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Detroit Mercy A 4:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 IUPUI A 7:00 PM
Sun, Jan 28 Northern Kentucky H 1:30 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Wright State A 7:00 PM
Sun, Feb 4 Purdue Fort Wayne A 2:00 PM

Youngstown State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Western Michigan Broncos
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Location: University Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
Top Youngstown State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Brandon Rush 9 13.8 5.1 0.8 0.6 0.2 37.7% (43-114) 32.9% (25-76)
Ziggy Reid 9 11.0 4.4 1.8 0.7 0.2 46.6% (34-73) 40.7% (11-27)
Brett Thompson 9 10.2 3.0 2.4 1.1 0.1 41.7% (30-72) 35.1% (13-37)
Bryson Langdon 9 9.6 2.0 3.6 0.8 0.0 38.6% (32-83) 27.6% (8-29)
John Lovelace Jr. 9 8.6 3.3 1.1 0.9 0.1 55.4% (31-56) 28.6% (4-14)

