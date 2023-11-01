The Youngstown State Penguins (3-6) will be on the road against the the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash on Saturday, December 9 (tipping off at 4:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college hoops campaign continues.

If you're looking to go to see the Youngstown State Penguins in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Youngstown State games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Youngstown State's next matchup information

Opponent: Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Location: DeGol Arena

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Youngstown State's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Youngstown State players

Shop for Youngstown State gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Emily Saunders 9 11.7 6.3 0.4 0.9 1.6 64.9% (48-74) - Dena Jarrells 9 8.2 2.0 3.3 0.7 0.1 35.3% (24-68) 24.4% (10-41) Shay-Lee Kirby 8 8.9 4.3 2.8 0.6 0.3 40.7% (24-59) 35.0% (14-40) Malia Magestro 9 7.6 3.9 2.1 1.1 0.3 29.2% (21-72) 27.9% (12-43) Paige Shy 9 7.3 4.3 2.1 1.1 0.4 32.4% (24-74) 27.5% (11-40)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.