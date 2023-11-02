For people wanting to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Adam Fantilli a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Adam Fantilli score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Fantilli stats and insights

In two of nine games this season, Fantilli has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Lightning.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 8.7% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

On defense, the Lightning are giving up 28 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 16 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.