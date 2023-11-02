Daniel Sprong and the Detroit Red Wings will meet the Florida Panthers at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2, 2023. Fancy a bet on Sprong? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Daniel Sprong vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sprong Season Stats Insights

Sprong's plus-minus rating this season, in 13:55 per game on the ice, is +6.

In three of 10 games this season, Sprong has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Sprong has a point in seven games this year through 10 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Sprong has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in four of 10 games played.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Sprong goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Sprong has an implied probability of 31.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sprong Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 23 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's goal differential (-1) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 10 Games 2 7 Points 1 3 Goals 1 4 Assists 0

