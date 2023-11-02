The Detroit Red Wings, Dylan Larkin included, will meet the Florida Panthers on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Larkin's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Dylan Larkin vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +170)

1.5 points (Over odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -143)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Larkin Season Stats Insights

Larkin's plus-minus this season, in 19:28 per game on the ice, is +3.

Larkin has a goal in four of 10 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In eight of 10 games this year, Larkin has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Larkin has an assist in seven of 10 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability is 37% that Larkin goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Larkin going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 58.8%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Larkin Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 23 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's -1 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 10 Games 3 15 Points 1 4 Goals 1 11 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.