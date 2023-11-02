On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets go head to head against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Is Justin Danforth going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Justin Danforth score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Danforth stats and insights

  • In three of nine games this season, Danforth has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Lightning.
  • Danforth has zero points on the power play.
  • Danforth's shooting percentage is 23.1%, and he averages 1.4 shots per game.

Lightning defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Lightning are giving up 28 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

