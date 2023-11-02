Kent Johnson and the Columbus Blue Jackets will play the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2, 2023. Prop bets for Johnson in that upcoming Blue Jackets-Lightning matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Kent Johnson vs. Lightning Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +150)

0.5 points (Over odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +260)

Johnson Season Stats Insights

Johnson's plus-minus rating this season, in 10:25 per game on the ice, is 0.

Johnson has a goal in one of his seven games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

In three of seven games this season, Johnson has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Johnson has an assist in two of seven games, but hasn't registered more than one in any game this season.

The implied probability that Johnson hits the over on his points over/under is 40%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Johnson has an implied probability of 27.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Johnson Stats vs. the Lightning

The Lightning have conceded 28 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Tampa Bay 7 Games 3 3 Points 1 1 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

