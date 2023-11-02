In the upcoming game versus the Tampa Bay Lightning, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Kirill Marchenko to find the back of the net for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Kirill Marchenko score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchenko stats and insights

Marchenko is yet to score through seven games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Lightning.

Marchenko has no points on the power play.

Lightning defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Lightning are allowing 28 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Lightning have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN

