The Columbus Blue Jackets (3-4-2) will attempt to halt a four-game losing streak when they square off against the Tampa Bay Lightning (4-2-3) at home on Thursday, November 2 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN.

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this matchup calls for a final result of Lightning 4, Blue Jackets 3.

Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-165)

Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Spread Pick: Blue Jackets (+1.5)

Blue Jackets vs Lightning Additional Info

Blue Jackets Splits and Trends

The Blue Jackets have a 1-2-3 record in overtime contests this season and a 3-4-2 overall record.

Columbus has earned four points (1-0-2) in its three games decided by one goal.

Columbus has one point (0-1-1) in two games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.

The Blue Jackets have scored more than two goals five times, earning seven points from those matchups (3-1-1).

This season, Columbus has capitalized on a single power-play goal in three games has a record of 2-0-1 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Columbus is 1-1-2 (four points).

The Blue Jackets have been outshot by opponents five times this season, and earned four points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Lightning Rank Lightning AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 7th 3.56 Goals Scored 2.56 26th 15th 3.11 Goals Allowed 3.33 24th 23rd 29.6 Shots 32.4 11th 31st 35.7 Shots Allowed 32.7 25th 3rd 33.33% Power Play % 16.13% 18th 8th 86.36% Penalty Kill % 83.87% 10th

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

