Red Wings vs. Panthers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 2
The Florida Panthers (4-3-1) and Detroit Red Wings (6-3-1) meet at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, November 2 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX. The Panthers lost to the Boston Bruins 3-2 in overtime in their last game, while the Red Wings are coming off a 4-3 overtime win against the New York Islanders.
Here's our pick for who will clinch the victory in Thursday's game.
Red Wings vs. Panthers Predictions for Thursday
Our computer model for this matchup expects a final result of Red Wings 4, Panthers 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Red Wings (-105)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Red Wings (+1.5)
Red Wings vs Panthers Additional Info
Red Wings Splits and Trends
- The Red Wings have a 6-3-1 record this season and are 1-1-2 in contests that have gone to overtime.
- In the three games Detroit has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up three points.
- This season the Red Wings recorded only one goal in two games and they lost both times.
- The Red Wings have scored at least three goals eight times, earning 13 points from those matchups (6-1-1).
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Detroit has posted a record of 2-2-0 (four points).
- The Red Wings have been outshot by opponents six times this season, and earned nine points in those games.
Team Stats Comparison
|Panthers Rank
|Panthers AVG
|Red Wings AVG
|Red Wings Rank
|23rd
|2.75
|Goals Scored
|4
|3rd
|9th
|2.88
|Goals Allowed
|3.1
|14th
|5th
|34.3
|Shots
|30.9
|18th
|12th
|29.6
|Shots Allowed
|31.4
|21st
|22nd
|14.29%
|Power Play %
|32.43%
|4th
|31st
|67.86%
|Penalty Kill %
|81.08%
|13th
Red Wings vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
