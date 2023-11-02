Red Wings vs. Panthers Injury Report Today - November 2
The injury report for the Detroit Red Wings (6-3-1) ahead of their game against the Florida Panthers (4-3-1) currently includes two players on it. The matchup is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Detroit Red Wings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Robby Fabbri
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Matt Luff
|RW
|Out
|Upper Body
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Florida Panthers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Aaron Ekblad
|D
|Out
|Shoulder
|Brandon Montour
|D
|Out
|Shoulder
|Sam Bennett
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Red Wings vs. Panthers Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Detroit, Michigan
- Arena: Little Caesars Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Red Wings Season Insights
- The Red Wings have scored 40 goals (four per game), No. 1 in the league.
- Detroit concedes 3.1 goals per game (31 total), which ranks 25th in the NHL.
- They have the sixth-best goal differential in the league at +9.
Panthers Season Insights
- The Panthers rank 24th in the league with 22 goals scored (2.8 per game).
- Its -1 goal differential ranks 17th in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Red Wings vs. Panthers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Panthers (-115)
|Red Wings (-105)
|6.5
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.