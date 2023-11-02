The Florida Panthers (4-3-1) host the Detroit Red Wings (6-3-1) at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, November 2 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX. The Panthers lost to the Boston Bruins 3-2 in overtime in their most recent game, while the Red Wings are coming off a 4-3 overtime win over the New York Islanders.

Red Wings vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Panthers (-115) Red Wings (-105) 6.5 Panthers (-1.5)

Red Wings Betting Insights

The Red Wings have been listed as an underdog eight times this season, and won five of those games.

Detroit has entered eight games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is 5-3 in those contests.

The Red Wings have a 51.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Detroit has played seven games this season that ended with more than 6.5 goals.

Red Wings vs Panthers Additional Info

Red Wings vs. Panthers Rankings

Panthers Total (Rank) Red Wings Total (Rank) 22 (25th) Goals 40 (1st) 23 (7th) Goals Allowed 31 (24th) 4 (22nd) Power Play Goals 12 (2nd) 9 (24th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 7 (17th)

Red Wings Advanced Stats

The Red Wings are the league's top-scoring unit (40 total goals, four per game).

The Red Wings have allowed 31 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 24th.

Their seventh-best goal differential is +9.

