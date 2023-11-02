Top Player Prop Bets for Red Wings vs. Panthers on November 2, 2023
Player prop bet options for Sam Reinhart, Dylan Larkin and others are available when the Florida Panthers visit the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.
Red Wings vs. Panthers Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSDETX
- Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Red Wings vs. Panthers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Detroit Red Wings
Dylan Larkin Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)
Larkin is one of the top offensive options for Detroit with 15 points (1.5 per game), with four goals and 11 assists in 10 games (playing 19:28 per game).
Larkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Islanders
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Bruins
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Jets
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 24
|1
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 22
|1
|1
|2
|2
Alex DeBrincat Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -167)
Alex DeBrincat has helped lead the attack for Detroit this season with nine goals and four assists.
DeBrincat Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Islanders
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Bruins
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Jets
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 22
|3
|1
|4
|5
Moritz Seider Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Detroit's Moritz Seider is among the leaders on the team with 10 total points (one goal and nine assists).
Seider Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Islanders
|Oct. 30
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Bruins
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Jets
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 24
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Flames
|Oct. 22
|0
|0
|0
|0
NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers
Sam Reinhart Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)
Reinhart is Florida's top contributor with 11 points. He has eight goals and three assists this season.
Reinhart Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Bruins
|Oct. 30
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 21
|2
|0
|2
|4
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 19
|1
|1
|2
|4
Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
Aleksander Barkov Jr. has two goals and six assists to total eight points (one per game).
Barkov Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Bruins
|Oct. 30
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Kraken
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Sharks
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 21
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|2
