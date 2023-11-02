Can we expect Zachary Werenski finding the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets face off with the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Zachary Werenski score a goal against the Lightning?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Werenski stats and insights

  • Werenski has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • He has not played against the Lightning yet this season.
  • Werenski has zero points on the power play.
  • Werenski averages 3.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.5%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lightning defensive stats

  • The Lightning have conceded 28 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Lightning have two shutouts, and they average 16 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.