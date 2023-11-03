How to Watch the Cavaliers vs. Pacers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Cleveland Cavaliers (2-3) visit the Indiana Pacers (2-2) in a matchup of Central Division rivals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on November 3, 2023. This is the second matchup between the teams this season.
Cavaliers vs. Pacers Game Info
- When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
Cavaliers vs Pacers Additional Info
Cavaliers Stats Insights
- This season, the Cavaliers have a 42.8% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.2% lower than the 48% of shots the Pacers' opponents have made.
- The Pacers are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 10th.
- The Cavaliers average 21.4 fewer points per game (103.6) than the Pacers give up (125).
Cavaliers Home & Away Comparison
- The Cavaliers averaged 113.2 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 111.3 points per game on the road, a difference of 1.9 points per contest.
- Cleveland gave up 105 points per game last year at home, which was 3.8 fewer points than it allowed in road games (108.8).
- In terms of total three-pointers made, the Cavaliers fared better at home last year, sinking 11.9 per game, compared to 11.3 away from home. Meanwhile, they put up a 36.6% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 36.8% mark when playing on the road.
Cavaliers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Darius Garland
|Questionable
|Hamstring
|Ty Jerome
|Out
|Ankle
|Ricky Rubio
|Out
|Personal
|Jarrett Allen
|Questionable
|Ankle
