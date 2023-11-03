In Clark County, Ohio, there are interesting high school football matchups on the docket this week. Info on how to watch them is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Clark County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Northeastern at Waynesville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Waynesville, OH

Waynesville, OH How to Stream: Watch Here

Shawnee High School - Springfield at Urbana High School