Evan Mobley and the Cleveland Cavaliers hit the court versus the Indiana Pacers at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In a 95-89 win over the Knicks (his most recent action) Mobley produced 14 points, eight rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks.

If you'd like to make predictions on Mobley's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Evan Mobley Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-114)

Looking to bet on one or more of Mobley's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pacers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 119.5 points per game last season made the Pacers the 29th-ranked team in the league defensively.

The Pacers gave up 45.3 rebounds on average last year, 28th in the league.

The Pacers were the 26th-ranked squad in the NBA in assists conceded per game last year, at 26.4.

The Pacers were the 17th-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 12.4 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Evan Mobley vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/28/2023 33 33 14 3 1 3 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.