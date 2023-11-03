Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Franklin County, Ohio and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Franklin County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Hilliard Darby High School at Pickerington North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Pickington, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Watkins Memorial High School at Canal Winchester High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Canal Winchester, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
