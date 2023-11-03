If you reside in Franklin County, Ohio and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Franklin County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Hilliard Darby High School at Pickerington North High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Pickington, OH

Pickington, OH Conference: Ohio Capital Conference

Ohio Capital Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Watkins Memorial High School at Canal Winchester High School