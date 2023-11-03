Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Medina County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Medina County, Ohio this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Medina County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
North Ridgeville at Medina High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Medina, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
