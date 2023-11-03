Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Montgomery County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Montgomery County, Ohio this week. Information on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.
Montgomery County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Preble Shawnee High School at Brookville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Brookville, OH
- Conference: Southwestern Buckeye League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wapakoneta High School at Butler High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Vandalia, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
William Henry Harrison High School at Northmont High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Clayton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
