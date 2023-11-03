The Dallas Mavericks (4-0) are 6.5-point underdogs as they attempt to continue a four-game winning streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (4-1) on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Ball Arena. The matchup airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, ALT, and BSSW. The matchup has an over/under set at 225.5 points.

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN, ALT, and BSSW

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -6.5 225.5

Nuggets Betting Records & Stats

Just one of Denver's five games has gone over 225.5 points.

The average point total in Denver's matchups this year is 214.4, 11.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Nuggets have covered the spread twice in five opportunities this season.

This season, Denver has been favored five times and won four of those games.

Denver has played as a favorite of -275 or more once this season and won that game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.

Mavericks Betting Records & Stats

Dallas combined with its opponent to score more than 225.5 points in 45 of 82 games last season.

Last season, Mavericks games resulted in an average scoring total of 228.4, which is 2.9 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

The Mavericks compiled a 30-51-0 ATS record last year.

Dallas was underdogs 29 times last season and won eight, or 27.6%, of those games.

The Mavericks were 2-6 last season when entering a game as an underdog by +225 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 30.8% chance of a victory for Dallas.

Nuggets vs Mavericks Additional Info

Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends

The Nuggets average 110.8 points per game, just 2.7 fewer points than the 113.5 the Mavericks give up.

Denver has a 2-0 record against the spread and a 2-0 record overall when scoring more than 113.5 points.

Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends

Last year, the Mavericks were 13-28-0 at home against the spread (.317 winning percentage). On the road, they were 17-23-0 ATS (.415).

Dallas' games went above the over/under 61% of the time at home (25 of 41) last year, and 46.3% of the time on the road (19 of 41).

The Mavericks scored 114.2 points per game last season, just 1.7 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets gave up.

Dallas went 22-20 versus the spread and 26-16 overall when scoring more than 112.5 points last season.

Nuggets vs. Mavericks Point Insights (Last Season)

Nuggets Mavericks 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 114.2 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 16 33-15 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 22-20 42-6 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 26-16 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 114.1 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 16 36-11 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 22-27 40-7 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 29-20

