Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Preble County, Ohio? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Preble County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

Twin Valley South High School at Versailles High School