Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Preble County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Preble County, Ohio? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Preble County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Twin Valley South High School at Versailles High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Versailles, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
