Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Shelby County, Ohio has high school football games on the docket this week, and info on how to stream them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shelby County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Fort Loramie High School at St. Henry
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: St. Henry, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Anna High School at Williamsburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Williamsburg, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
