Will Alexandre Texier Score a Goal Against the Capitals on November 4?
For people looking to wager on the upcoming battle between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is Alexandre Texier a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Alexandre Texier score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Texier stats and insights
- Texier is yet to score through 10 games this season.
- He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.
- Texier has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 29 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Capitals have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 15 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.