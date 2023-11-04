Gardner-Webb, Bryant, Week 10 Big South Football Power Rankings
Ahead of Week 10 of the college football schedule, let's dig into our freshly updated power rankings, which dissect how each team in the Big South compares to the competition.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Big South Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Gardner-Webb
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 7-2
- Overall Rank: 43rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 34th
- Last Game: W 38-34 vs UT Martin
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Gardner-Webb jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Bryant
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Bryant
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 5-5
- Overall Rank: 57th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 83rd
- Last Game: W 47-24 vs Charleston Southern
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Bryant jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Gardner-Webb
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Charleston Southern
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 3-6
- Overall Rank: 98th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 60th
- Last Game: L 47-24 vs Bryant
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Charleston Southern jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Tennessee State
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Robert Morris
- Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 1-8
- Overall Rank: 114th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 64th
- Last Game: L 38-13 vs Tennessee Tech
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Robert Morris jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Southeast Missouri State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.