Blue Jackets vs. Capitals November 4 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
The Washington Capitals' Alexander Ovechkin and the Columbus Blue Jackets' Ivan Provorov are two of the most exciting players to watch when these teams meet on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, at Capital One Arena.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Capitals (-145)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,BSOH,MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Blue Jackets Players to Watch
- Provorov is a top offensive contributor for his club with eight points (0.8 per game), as he has scored zero goals and eight assists in 10 games (playing 23:30 per game).
- With seven total points (0.7 per game), including five goals and two assists through 10 games, Boone Jenner is pivotal for Columbus' attack.
- This season, Columbus' Zachary Werenski has six points (one goal, five assists) this season.
- In the crease, Columbus' Spencer Martin is 1-2-0 this season, collecting 106 saves and permitting nine goals (2.8 goals against average) with a .922 save percentage (15th in the league).
Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!
Capitals Players to Watch
- One of the leading offensive players this season for Washington, Ovechkin has eight points in nine games (two goals, six assists).
- John Carlson has picked up seven points (0.8 per game), scoring one goal and adding six assists.
- Dylan Strome has scored six goals in nine games for Washington.
- Charlie Lindgren's record is 0-1-0. He has given up four goals (4 goals against average) and racked up 31 saves.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Blue Jackets vs. Capitals Stat Comparison
|Capitals Rank
|Capitals AVG
|Blue Jackets AVG
|Blue Jackets Rank
|30th
|1.89
|Goals Scored
|2.7
|23rd
|21st
|3.22
|Goals Allowed
|3.2
|19th
|21st
|29.8
|Shots
|32
|14th
|10th
|29.3
|Shots Allowed
|32.3
|22nd
|29th
|10.71%
|Power Play %
|14.29%
|24th
|18th
|76.67%
|Penalty Kill %
|85.29%
|9th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.