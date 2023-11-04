The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming contest against the Washington Capitals is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Boone Jenner score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Boone Jenner score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Jenner stats and insights

In three of 10 games this season, Jenner has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Capitals.

Jenner has scored one goal on the power play.

He takes 3.7 shots per game, and converts 13.5% of them.

Capitals defensive stats

The Capitals have conceded 29 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Capitals have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.