The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming contest against the Washington Capitals is set for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Boone Jenner score a goal in this matchup?

Will Boone Jenner score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)

Jenner stats and insights

  • In three of 10 games this season, Jenner has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Capitals.
  • Jenner has scored one goal on the power play.
  • He takes 3.7 shots per game, and converts 13.5% of them.

Capitals defensive stats

  • The Capitals have conceded 29 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Capitals have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 15 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Capitals game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

